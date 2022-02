It wouldn’t be considered the offseason if the Indianapolis Colts did not have drama surrounding the quarterback position, now would it?. Once again, questions swirl around who will be the Colts’ starter at the most important spot in 2022. While current quarterback Carson Wentz did not have a terrible season by any means, he failed to step up in the most crucial moments of the season. His failure to perform in the clutch has left the team wondering whether or not he can be the long-term solution.

