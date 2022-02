Nike’s NFT lawsuit against StockX is still ongoing, but the potential legal ramifications aren’t stopping the resale platform from cloning another brand in the metaverse. Today, StockX released NFTs for the Supreme x Gundam action figure, a real-life product that released late last year. 100 tokens were made available for $150 each at 1 p.m. ET, each one of them representing one of the model kits kept in possession of StockX. Owners of the NFT can sell it to someone else or redeem their token in exchange for delivery of the product, upon which the NFT will be removed from the holder and from circulation. (Secondary sales for as much as $280 had already begun within 15 minutes of the launch.)

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO