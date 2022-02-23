ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sterling rises mirroring stocks, eyes on BoE speeches

By Joice Alves
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up on Wednesday mirroring the equity market, which rebounded as investors waited to see how Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to Western sanctions over the standoff with Ukraine.

After falling to a seven-month low in the previous day, the pan European STOXX 600 index surged more than 1% on Wednesday as investors took stock of Western sanctions against Moscow for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. The sanctions raised some hopes that a war on Europe’s eastern flank can be avoided.

Versus the dollar, sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3606 at 0930 GMT, after touching a six-day low in the previous day.

It was flat against the euro at 83.41 pence, after staging its worst day against the single currency in one week on Tuesday, falling to 83.82.

“GBP is being buoyed by a more materials-weighted local equity benchmark and the UK government’s more aggressive re-opening schedule,” Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets at ING said.

British Prime Minister Boris on Monday said he would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19.

Investors are also waiting for a Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and other two BoE members speeches to parliament later in the morning.

“We doubt they will want to push back (yet) on aggressive pricing of the BoE cycle, which is providing support to GBP and helping to insulate against higher energy prices,” ING said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden signalled more monetary tightening, but said he now sees a “modest” rate hike over the coming months.

The BoE raised interest rates to 0.5% this month from 0.25%, but Ramsden was part of a minority who voted for a bigger increase to 0.75%, which would have been the first half-point rise since BoE independence in 1997.

Investors are fully pricing in another 0.25% rate hike at the BoE’s next scheduled meeting on March 17. BOEWATCH

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Stocks fall on Wall Street with eyes on Ukraine crisis

A modest pullback for stocks on Wall Street accelerated Monday afternoon after the U.S. announced the closure of its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened tensions following a buildup of thousands of Russian troops on the border. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:28 p.m. Eastern after the U.S. said...
STOCKS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Europe#Bank Of England#Russian#Pan European#Stoxx#Global Head Of Markets#Ing#British#Boe
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy