Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel explains why he dropped Romelu Lukaku for Champions League tie
Thomas Tuchel has explained he took Romelu Lukaku out of the firing line for last night's Champions League tie against Lille .
Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea produced a fine last-16 first-leg victory at Stamford Bridge, without their club-record signing.
Lukaku has been subject to scrutiny from fans and the media following a poor performance against Crystal Palace last weekend, where he touched the ball just seven times.
Explaining his omission, Tuchel said his striker had "struggled" in recent games and needed a rest as he's physically and mentally tired.
