Premier League

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel explains why he dropped Romelu Lukaku for Champions League tie

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has explained he took Romelu Lukaku out of the firing line for last night's Champions League tie against Lille .

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic scored as Chelsea produced a fine last-16 first-leg victory at Stamford Bridge, without their club-record signing.

Lukaku has been subject to scrutiny from fans and the media following a poor performance against Crystal Palace last weekend, where he touched the ball just seven times.

Explaining his omission, Tuchel said his striker had "struggled" in recent games and needed a rest as he's physically and mentally tired.

The Independent

The Independent

