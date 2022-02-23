Elon Musk appears at Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party

Elon Musk attended Kanye West ’s Donda 2 listening party event in Miami .

In multiple videos circulating on social media, the Tesla CEO can be seen chatting to rappers Rick Ross and French Montana at the LoanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday (22 February).

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, threw a listening party for the sequel to his 10th album, 2021’s Donda.

Ye has a long-lasting friendship with Musk.

In 2020, the SpaceX CEO encouraged the “Follow God” rapper to run for the US presidency, but did his “best to convince him that [running in] 2024 would be [a] better [option].”

Speaking to The New York Times , Musk spoke about his friendship with Ye, and revealed the duo have known each other for “at least 10 years, maybe longer”.

During the event, Ye was joined by a number of guests, including rapper Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys, and Migos.

Accused rapist Marilyn Manson was also present for a rendition of “Jail 2” from Donda, which also features embattled rapper DaBaby.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, has been accused of rape, assault, and physical and psychological abuse by multiple women. He has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him.

Furthermore, Ye made at least two separate references to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson during his listening event.

Two of Ye’s songs from the new album – “Security” and “Eazy” – appear to take digs at SNL comedian Davidson.

Seemingly directed at the 28-year-old, the lyrics of “Security” threaten to put Davidson’s “security at risk” because it’s inexcusable to the rapper for anyone to “stand between a man and his kids”.

Many fans are questioning why Musk was at Ye’s event.

Ye’s event was also attended by other music artists like Diddy, Playboi Carti, and The Game.

