Russian minister dismisses western sanctions after Putin sends troops to eastern Ukraine: ‘We’re used to it’

By Liam James
The Independent
 3 days ago

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has dismissed the threat of western sanctions in response to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions, saying “we’re used to it”.

Western nations and Japan have hit Russia with sanctions - mainly targeting banks and elites - after Mr Putin ordered troops into rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on a refuted claim of “peacekeeping” following shelling along a long-simmering frontline between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian forces.

The Russian president's order was seen in some Western capitals as the beginning of an invasion and followed months of speculation over Moscow's build-up of troops at the Ukraine border.

The US, EU, UK announced new sanctions targeting Russian banks and wealthy individuals, saying they would go further if an invasion proceeds. Canada, Australia and Japan announced similar sanctions and South Korea said it was in talks with the US over potential measures.

Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday that there was little surprise in Moscow at the response and that the West would impose sanctions regardless of events.

“Our European, American, British colleagues will not stop and will not calm down until they have exhausted all their possibilities for the so-called ‘punishment of Russia',” he said.

“They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, 'the mother of all sanctions'.

“Well, we're used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason.”

Russia was hit with a tranche of sanctions after it annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 but the west says the latest measures will have a stronger impact.

Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the US would target Russian elites and two state-owned banks, excluding them from the US banking system, banning them from trading with Americans, and freezing their US assets. They also seek to deny the Russian government access to Western financing.

The EU agreed to blacklist banks involved in financing separatists in eastern Ukraine and to cut the Russian government out of its debt markets.

The UK package targeted five banks and three elite individuals but fell short of expectations in London.

Critics noted that the government refrained from hitting Russia’s three biggest banks and the individuals had already been under US sanctions for years.

Many had hoped for stronger measures against Russian dirty money in London.

British PM Boris Johnson stressed that the UK had prepared tougher sanctions. He said they would be “deployed alongside the United States and the European Union if the situation escalates still further”.

Among the more notable measures announced on Tuesday was Germany's decision to halt verification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia, a project long seen as a moderating tie on Berlin's relationship with Moscow.

The Kremlin said it hoped the verification delay was temporary and Mr Putin said Russia "aims to continue uninterrupted supplies" of energy to the world.

americanmilitarynews.com

RAW VIDEOS: Ukraine fights back; warplanes and helicopters downed, tanks destroyed, soldiers captured

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russian military operations against Ukraine, Russian missile and artillery strikes poured in across eastern Ukraine and Russian air and ground forces began to move in, capturing numerous cities and inflicting heavy losses against the Ukrainian side. But Russia’s attack has already come at a cost as Ukraine’s forces have fought back.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
