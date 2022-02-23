ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Ofcom must decide whether Russia Today ‘propaganda’ continues, says Liz Truss

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242V0u_0eMUzabg00

Foreign secretary Liz Truss said it is up to regulator Ofcom to decide what kind of content the Russia -backed RT network continues to broadcast in the UK, following calls for a crackdown.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to tackle the “propaganda” put out by the state-controlled channel, formerly known as Russia Today.

Responding, Ms Truss attacked the channel for disseminating “fake news” on behalf of the Kremlin – and suggested that Ofcom should “look” at what it broadcasts.

“I think it’s certainly true that it is spouting propaganda on behalf of the Kremlin. One of the things the Kremlin does is use disinformation to try and sow discord in the West – and Russia Today is clearly part of that,” she told Sky News.

Challenged on what action should be taken, Ms Truss added: “It is an independent decision of Ofcom about licensing broadcasters.”

In more pointed remarks on Times Radio, the foreign secretary said: “I’m of the view Russia Today broadcasts propaganda and fake news on a regular basis, and is effectively an arm of the Russian state, and I’m sure Ofcom is looking at that.”

Ofcom has said that – given the seriousness of events in Ukraine – it was ready to act “as a priority” if concerns were raised about the accuracy or impartiality of any broadcaster.

A spokesperson for the watchdog told The Independent : “All licensees must observe Ofcom’s rules, including due accuracy and due impartiality. If broadcasters break those rules, we will not hesitate to step in.

“Given the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis, we will examine complaints about any broadcaster’s news coverage of this issue as a priority.”

In 2019, Ofcom fined RT £200,000 for its failure to observe “due impartiality” in seven news and current affairs programmes, including its coverage of the war in Syria and the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Sir Keir told the Commons on Tuesday that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “campaign of misinformation” should be tackled – including moves to prevent RT from “broadcasting its propaganda around the world”.

In response, RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said it was “always a joy to see Western and particularly British politicians finally drop their hypocritical disguise in favour of open interference”.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss refused to rule out imposing sanctions on Conservative donors. She told Sky News: “We are very clear that nothing is off the table, in terms of who we’re targeting … I don’t rule out anything.”

The foreign secretary also said it would be “completely wrong” for Uefa to allow the Champions League final to still be held in Russian city of St Petersburg in June.

Asked on BBC Breakfast if English teams should boycott the event, she said it was a “matter for the teams”, but added that she would not want to be part of the match if she were a player.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss to deliver speech in Ukraine capital warning Putin of ‘pariah status’

Foreign secretary Liz Truss will visit the Ukrainian capital Kiev this week to deliver a speech warning Russia of international “pariah status” if president Vladimir Putin decides on an invasion.The Foreign Office said Ms Truss will visit Ukraine, Poland and Germany as western diplomatic efforts continue in a bid to deter Russian “aggression” and prevent war in the region.In her upcoming Kiev speech, the foreign secretary is expected to say: “I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy. We are ready to talk.”Ms Truss will add: “But we are very clear – if they decide to continue down the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Nothing off the table’: Liz Truss refuses to rule out sanctions on Tory donors with Russia links

Liz Truss has refused to rule out slapping sanctions on Conservative Party donors with links to Russia, as the foreign secretary vowed to “inflict more pain” on Vladimir Putin’s regime.The cabinet minister defended the “very serious package” of sanctions announced on Tuesday, despite widespread criticism from both Tory and Labour MPs that the measures do not go far enough.Ms Truss said the UK has a “long list” of people complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership, who the government is willing to “turn up the heat” on unless Moscow pulls back its forces.Asked the government was willing to impose...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Britain ready to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia, says Truss

The Foreign Secretary said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be ‘hell-bent’ on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Britain will make it “as painful as possible” for Russia if President Vladimir Putin unleashes an all-out attack on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned. Ms Truss...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Liz Truss: UK will announce new sanctions against Russia

The UK will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.It comes as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian forces to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine.According to reports, the peacekeeping operation is in two regions which Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said he would recognise as breakaway republics.Boris Johnson had said the decision from Mr Putin to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law.Tomorrow we will be announcing...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofcom#Propaganda#Uk#Rt#Labour#Kremlin#Sky News#Times Radio#Russian#Commons
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy