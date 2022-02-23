Another winter storm? How much snow will the Finger Lakes and Central New York see?

The Finger Lakes and Central New York are preparing for another round of winter weather. While many of the details remain uncertain, forecasters say precipitation will begin late-Thursday, continuing into a good portion of the day on Friday.

That means the morning commute on Friday will be challenged, but other parts of the day could be an issue, too.

The Storm Trackers Team says in the meantime that Wednesday will feature blustery, colder weather, with most focus being on the system that moves into the area on Thursday. Snowfall could be heavy enough to disrupt the Friday morning commute, but mixing with sleet or freezing rain is also possible.

The bottom line: It’s a complicated forecast.

