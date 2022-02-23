ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another winter storm? How much snow will the Finger Lakes and Central New York see?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

The Finger Lakes and Central New York are preparing for another round of winter weather. While many of the details remain uncertain, forecasters say precipitation will begin late-Thursday, continuing into a good portion of the day on Friday.

That means the morning commute on Friday will be challenged, but other parts of the day could be an issue, too.

The Storm Trackers Team says in the meantime that Wednesday will feature blustery, colder weather, with most focus being on the system that moves into the area on Thursday. Snowfall could be heavy enough to disrupt the Friday morning commute, but mixing with sleet or freezing rain is also possible.

The bottom line: It’s a complicated forecast.

Quick Resources

Latest forecast information from the Storm Trackers Team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KZNPw_0eMUylD200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7spw_0eMUylD200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm6vV_0eMUylD200

Here’s the latest from Twitter

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Winter Storm Warning For Western New York County

Thursday is certainly a run-of-the-mill kind of weather day for Western New York. In case you haven't seen outside, heavy rain has been impacting the Buffalo region and warmer temperatures, but those warm temps will continue to go down as we get into the late afternoon and overnight, into Friday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX2Now

Winter storm forecast: How much snow should the St. Louis area expect?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – How much snow, sleet and ice is the St. Louis region expecting in this round of winter weather? It depends on where you’re talking about. The first wave arrives Wednesday afternoon and will be mainly snow north of I-70 with a mix south of I-70. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that one of the biggest challenges in this forecast over the next two days will be the impact of freezing rain and sleet on accumulation totals. That is the part of the forecast where the greatest uncertainty is with this weather event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Syracuse.com

Winter storm watch issued for Central NY; 7 inches or more of snow forecast

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm watch has been issued for Central New York as a strong storm system sweeping across the country nears the Northeast. “A high-impact winter storm is possible, with snow and ice Thursday night into Friday.” the National Weather Service said, adding that there is “still uncertainty on snowfall amounts and (storm) track.”
KRQE News 13

Another winter storm moves into New Mexico Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More snow, wind, and colder temperatures will move into New Mexico Wednesday. Many areas in the northern and western parts of the state have a chance for accumulating snow. Strong winds have returned to New Mexico today while an arctic air mass is moving into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning: How Much Snow Could Chicago Area See Thursday?

As a winter storm approaches the Chicago area, snowfall projections are being dialed in as the track of that system begins to take shape. The NBC 5 Storm Team uses two different models to project the amount of snow that will fall during the storm, with the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model (HRRR) and the High-Resolution North American model (NAM) currently showing similar tracks, but different snowfall amounts, from the system.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central New York#Winter Storm#Colder Weather#Freezing Rain#Extreme Weather#The Storm Trackers Team#Ericsnitilwx#Twitter#Fingerlakes1 Com App
13 WHAM

Another round of lake snow on the way

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A fresh batch of lake effect snow is on the way for WNY tonight. If you're curious, here's a look at how much snow fell last night through this afternoon. Some areas near the lake saw up to 7" of snow. A weak area of low...
ROCHESTER, NY
KOAT 7

Winter storm: Snow intensity lessens across New Mexico

The intensity of snow is lessening across most of New Mexico as the storm system shifts south. In the Albuquerque metro area, between one and two inches of snow fell, with some seeing a bit more. There's a better chance to pick up a couple of inches of snow for Santa Fe and also for other areas west or north of the metro into Thursday morning.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Storm Team 12: Another snow day possible with upcoming winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday with a winter storm moving in that is expected to dump several inches of snow across several areas in the eastern half of Kansas. The storm starts with rain Wednesday evening with precipitation becoming mixed overnight as temperatures drop. By Thursday afternoon, snow fall projections across south central and eastern Kansas could range from about three inches to nine inches.
WICHITA, KS
WMTW

Winter storm warning issued for much of Maine for Friday snow

PORTLAND, Maine — A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Maine for the storm that will dump several inches of snow across the state on Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect for York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Oxford, Franklin and southern Somerset counties, as well as Downeast Maine, from early Friday morning until early Saturday.
Bismarck Tribune

Winter storm to mark start of workweek; Bismarck-Mandan could see 4-8 inches of snow

Another winter storm hitting North Dakota promises to snarl the Monday morning commute. The blast could drop up to 10 inches of snow in parts of southern North Dakota by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck-Mandan is in an area where 4-8 inches is expected. The bulk of the snow was expected Sunday night and Monday morning.
BISMARCK, ND
Salt Lake Tribune

A winter weather advisory is in effect — how much snow will Utah get?

After a spring-like weekend, winter weather has returned to Salt Lake City, where temperatures will hover well below normal for most of the week. Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to be just 33 degrees with an overnight low of 16. The forecast also calls for highs of 28, 31 and 35 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lows of 13, 18 and 16 degrees, respectively.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy