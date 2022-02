Work at the site of the notorious Tuam mother and baby home could begin by the end of the year, as a new Bill to allow the exhumation and identification of bodies at such institutions enters the Irish parliament.The Irish Government on Tuesday gave its backing to a long-awaited Bill it promised would deliver “dignity” to children buried at the site of the former mother and baby home.However, it has been warned that the project will be of unprecedented complexity and it remains unclear how long such work might take.Work by historian and campaigner, Catherine Corless, revealed that 796 babies...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO