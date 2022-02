BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Theft, Market Place Drive:. Police are looking for the getaway vehicle involved in a theft reported 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21at Dick’s Sporting Goods. An employee called police after two men suspected of stealing from the store previously entered the store and were being watched by store security. On this occasion, one of the men slipped two golf putters in his pants and down the pantleg and left the store. The value of the putters is $899.

BAINBRIDGE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO