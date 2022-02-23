ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Racism embedded deep in American history proves ignorance of those who would deny our failures

By Samuel Paunetto
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJoUp_0eMUy1sz00

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Samuel Paunetto has a bachelor’s degree in general sociology from Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, a Master’s Degree in divinity from the Seminario Evangelico de Puerto Rico and a master’s degree in clinical social work from Wichita State University.

In the wake of the critical race theory controversy , we could see school boards and legislative bodies claiming that history curriculums needed to be more “balanced,” that “both sides” needed to be included, that students needed to be exposed to different points of view.

Conservatives wanted schools to teach “both sides” of the Holocaust , “both sides” of slavery, “both sides” of the genocide of Native Americans, “both sides” of the Civil War. The academic consensus has been clear for decades: There are no two sides to these topics. There are decades of research and scholarly work around these themes in the disciplines of sociological and historiographic erudition.

As of now, the GOP is finding new ways to weaponize themes related to race, gender and other systemic disparities that affect our society daily. Their clear intent is throwing red meat to their base and winning elections. In the years since Trumpism began, we have seen an increase in racist and anti-immigrant sentiments coming from that particular base.

The strategy has been about creating the idea that topics related to history or systemic disparities have different points of view, that they are open to different opinions. Former President Donald Trump did this when he spoke about “ very fine people on both sides ” during the Charlottesville, Virginia, riots. By creating this illusion, hate ideologies such as white supremacy, white nationalism, transphobia, homophobia, misogyny and racism can be normalized, downplayed and presented as acceptable and tolerable expressions in society.

Elections like the governor’s race in Virginia were determined by controversy over CRT in schools. The GOP candidate created the illusion that CRT was part of the current curriculum. Then he included any type of education that addresses structural racism or discrimination in schools.

In that way, any attempt to educate people about diversity and inclusion, or any initiative that works with attending racial disparities in public health, is seen by these groups as anti-American, anti-patriotic propaganda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sE7H2_0eMUy1sz00

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, speaks at a rally on Nov. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C., for parents who oppose mask mandates and teaching about racism in schools. (Ariana Figueroa/States Newsroom)

The reality is that studies related to systemic racism, poverty, white privilege, or inherent white supremacy have decades of data collection, data analysis, and scholarly work behind them. The academic consensus in the fields of sociology, history, and psychology regarding the short- and long-term effects of these social phenomena has been overwhelmingly clear for many years.

The problem is that most Americans have a poor social theory lens , due in part to poor social studies lessons at both primary and higher education levels. Most people will not engage with these types of advanced studies unless they choose a career in the human services field.

Before sociology was a discipline in higher education, what we had was a collection of sociological and social theories. Most of these theories developed during the enlightenment period. They are based on the observation of disparities and conflicts related to class, race, gender, and socioeconomic/political systems. I have seen people in the media accusing academia of being “Marxist.”

These comments ignore the fact that Marx was one of the main figures of the enlightenment period. Also, communism is just one theory of many from Marx. His theories on how to predict the behavior of the market in relation to production are unmatched and relevant today.

All the fathers of sociology, such as Comte, Marx, Webber, and Durkheim, saw social conflict as a lens through which we can understand how society behaves. These lenses are anti-oppressive because they identify the conflict between the dominant class and the workers’ class as arising from systems that value production over humanity.

Our country was founded on the principles of white supremacy and slavery . Our foundational ideologies are influenced by imperialism, colonialism , and the worst margins of Western Christianity. They are the primary source that informs our attitudes, behaviors, and automatic responses to diversity, race, multiculturalism, and gender.

That is what we mean when we speak about racism, and other forms of hate being “embedded” or “ ingrained ” into our culture.

Patriarchy informs how we react to genders, sexuality and domestic roles. White supremacy informs how we interact and interpret scenarios of race, migration and otherness. Western Christianity has provided the religious narratives that have justified these ideologies for centuries.

– Samuel Paunetto

Patriarchy informs how we react to genders, sexuality and domestic roles. White supremacy informs how we interact and interpret scenarios of race, migration and otherness. Western Christianity has provided the religious narratives that have justified these ideologies for centuries. These ideologies are not only operating in the white dominant class, but they also operate in minorities through assimilation and colonialism. The oppressed defend the system created by the oppressor, like those suffering from Stockholm Syndrome defend their kidnappers.

This is what we mean when we say that racism is as American as apple pie, or like the very air we breathe. These are not exaggerations. Studies done on systemic racism and mental health show how patterns of systemic trauma inform learning disabilities, mental illnesses, poverty rates and health outcomes with damaging and lethal results.

There are no “two sides” when it comes to stating that systemic racism is a determinant factor that directly affects inequalities and human relations. Health outcomes, wealth accumulation, employment, and access to education and health care are heavily influenced by systems .

As social scientists, we are not saying that personal choices and bad decisions don’t play a role in individual outcomes. People do carry the responsibility for their actions. But the reality is that most studies done on this topic show that societal structures carry a heavier weight than individual agency when it comes to determining behaviors, decision making and mental health. Especially now with social media, the power of systems to determine what people think or believe has grown tenfold.

Conservatives are in denial, not only about the history of these systems but also about how they are still active and affecting our present history.

As a Puerto Rican, one example that hits home for me is U.S. imperialism. Its existence is a given in post-graduate social studies. After the Spanish-American War, the U.S exploited resources in Latin America and the Caribbean. It destabilized the economies and manipulated local elections for the benefit of American corporations. From the creation of the banana republics to Operation Bootstrap in Puerto Rico, Operation Condor in South America, to 57 military invasions in the region, the trail of blood created conditions that still fuel migration movements today. This is the type of content not discussed in schools.

Most Americans are ignorant about how we became a wealthy nation, how riches were transferred from exploited countries into our economy. In the U.S., 60% of wealth is inherited and comes from activities related to slavery, mass incarceration, settler colonialism, illegal land grabs and exploitation of other countries. Somehow, most Americans believe in the myth of a self-made, hardworking country. To add insult to injury, inherited wealth is exempt from capital gains taxes up to $10 million.

Our ingrained racism is blocking our path to becoming a nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgUKe_0eMUy1sz00

A mural on the third floor of the Statehouse, outside the Old Supreme Court room, memorializes the Brown v. Board case and the fight to desegregate schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Board v. Brown was decided in 1954, but the last school district to integrate did so in 2016. Studies show the growth of new school suburban districts is a racist tool to avoid diversity and multiculturalism and enact redlining through higher property taxes. Only 13% of marriages are interracial, and signs of white anxiety due to the browning of America are everywhere. The real path to unity is to stop resisting racial and cultural integration.

Understanding these truths is not assuming an anti-American position or being unpatriotic. We can acknowledge the greatness of the United States as a unique experiment in democracy. We can speak about the brilliance of our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. We can be proud of achievements in infrastructure, innovation in science and the potential we have as a multicultural melting pot to become a new type of country.

To get there, we need to overcome bigotry and ignorance, and uplift education as a powerful tool in the quest to achieve true reconciliation and unity.

As we see the rise of hate in America and the structures of white supremacy moving in to protect their power, I meditate on the four questions asked by W.E.B Dubois as he also faced the challenge of structural racism and hate:

  1. What does integrity do in the face of oppression?
  2. What does honesty do in the face of lies/deception?
  3. What does decency do in the face of insult?
  4. How does virtue meet brute force?

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Racism embedded deep in American history proves ignorance of those who would deny our failures appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Faith leaders and educators urge lawmakers to reject bills undermining Kansas schools

TOPEKA — A coalition of Kansas faith leaders and education advocates are calling on lawmakers to reject legislation currently being drafted to ban or restrict teaching about U.S. racial history. More than 50 people gathered Tuesday on the first floor of the Capitol in Topeka to rally against what they considered a concerted effort to […] The post Faith leaders and educators urge lawmakers to reject bills undermining Kansas schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly frightens Kansas Republicans. A new amendment push exposes their desperation.

Gov. Laura Kelly scares and infuriates Kansas Republican legislators so much they want to amend the constitution to protect them from her dastardly ways. That’s the message of an absurd proposal heard Wednesday in the House of Representatives. If approved by both chambers, and voters this fall, it would let legislators set and reject rules […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly frightens Kansas Republicans. A new amendment push exposes their desperation. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas attorney general asks high court to block redistricting lawsuits

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants the Kansas Supreme Court to block a pair of lawsuits challenging the legality of a new congressional map. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Loud Light filed separate lawsuits Monday in Wyandotte County District Court. The lawsuits argue the state constitution’s bill of rights provides protection […] The post Kansas attorney general asks high court to block redistricting lawsuits appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

What white Americans need to learn from Germany about handling our brutal history of racism

In 1938, only days after Kristallnacht, a night when the Nazis destroyed synagogues and stores and murdered Jews, my mother and grandfather fled Germany for the safety of the United States. Other family members and friends were not so lucky. My mother already had U.S. visas in place that made her escape possible. Those who didn’t have permission to travel stayed behind — and were killed in the Holocaust.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Foxx
Roanoke Times

Biesenbach: Why does critical race theory scare white men so deeply?

In January, a cartoon appeared on this editorial page showing a red-hatted, red-shirted white man shouting at a reporter about how Critical Race Theory should be banned in schools. In the next panel, the reporter asks him to define CRT, and the balloon above his head is completely blank. In...
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Racism#Ignorance#Capital Gains Tax#The Kansas Reflector#Wichita State University#Conservatives#Gop
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy