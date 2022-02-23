EASY DOES IT

A man photoshopped a lottery check worth $349 million into one of his Tinder photos in a bid to get more likes. In a TikTok video posted on 26 January by Paper Gurus, @papergurus, an academic writing resource for students, a man named Hieu Thai showed his Tinder profile and how he “couldn’t get any matches.” According to the photo he shared, he had zero.In order to connect with more people, Thai decided to take a photo of a large Iowa Lottery Powerball check for $349 million. He edited out the original winner’s name and put his name on it...

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO