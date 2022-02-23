Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds: Why Rangnick could have the edge over Simeone in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face off against Atletico Madrid as we continue 2022 Champions League Round of 16 play. Wednesday’s 1st-leg match at Wanda Metropolitano will open up the knockout round matchup between the fourth-place team in the English Premier League and the fifth-place squad in La Liga. Ronaldo continues to be a force on offense, particularly during Champions League, and is currently tied with Bruno Fernandez for the team lead in goals. On the other side, Madrid is expected to be shorthanded, with Luis Suarez not expected to play. Fans can watch on TV via CBS in English as well as TUDN and Univision in Spanish. Fans can also stream the match via fuboTV and Paramount+, which have free trials.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO