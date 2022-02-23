ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds: Why Rangnick could have the edge over Simeone in Spain

By Callum Rice-Coates
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United odds? You're in the right place. Manchester United are likely to face a stern test against Atletico Madrid in their last-16...

CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United odds, Champions League picks: Ronaldo, Giménez, De Gea among X-factors

It will be a familiar foe foe Cristiano Ronaldo Wednesday when his Manchester United go to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg. Los Colchoneros are the team he's scored the most against in his career outside of Sevilla, and the timing could be good considering the defense is playing at very poor levels in comparison to other seasons. After breaking the heart of Atleti fans time and time again in the UCL, he's look to do it again here, but this time with the Red Devils.
MassLive.com

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face off against Atletico Madrid as we continue 2022 Champions League Round of 16 play. Wednesday’s 1st-leg match at Wanda Metropolitano will open up the knockout round matchup between the fourth-place team in the English Premier League and the fifth-place squad in La Liga. Ronaldo continues to be a force on offense, particularly during Champions League, and is currently tied with Bruno Fernandez for the team lead in goals. On the other side, Madrid is expected to be shorthanded, with Luis Suarez not expected to play. Fans can watch on TV via CBS in English as well as TUDN and Univision in Spanish. Fans can also stream the match via fuboTV and Paramount+, which have free trials.
The Independent

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester United’s captain Harry Maguire is receiving support from his teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.Bruno Fernandes was accused of making a dig at Maguire after posting a picture with Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly and captioning it ‘feeling very safe between these two’. The forward has now clarified he fully backs Maguire.“Honestly, I think people question everything at this club,” he told Premier League Productions when asked. “Every week we have a new story about something. I posted a photo on Instagram where I was with Rapha and Eric and I said, ‘I...
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid have faced English sides TWELVE times in the Champions League in 11 years under Diego Simeone... dethroning Liverpool in 2020 is a highlight, but how else have they fared ahead of Man United clash?

The image of Diego Simeone running down the touchline at Anfield a la Jose Mourinho after Alvaro Morata's goal at Liverpool is one of a few iconic images from a game that is now remembered for other reasons. Their 3-2 win on Merseyside in March 2020 was the final Champions...
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Manchester United: Anthony Elanga STUNS dominant hosts with late equaliser after Joao Felix's opener had put Diego Simeone's side in charge of Champions League tie

Now Diego Simeone knows how it feels. The old smash and grab, the sucker punch, the switcheroo. Little about this Manchester Unitred performance convinced but then, with ten minutes to go, Anthony Elanga stole a draw. Coins rained down when he scored at Leeds on Sunday, but this time he...
CBS Sports

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United score: Anthony Elanga and Red Devils escape with Champions League draw

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Elanga came off the Manchester United bench for Ralf Rangnick and made the most of his first touch in a hostile environment. The Swede entered in the 75th minute and scored on his first touch of the game in the 80th to earn Manchester United a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday.
The Independent

Manchester United urged to ‘show a different face’ in second-leg with Atletico Madrid

Alex Telles says Manchester United must “show a different face” if they are to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after super sub Anthony Elanga snatched a scarcely deserved 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid.Ralf Rangnick’s side struggled in Spain for much of the last-16 first leg against Diego Simeone’s side, with Joao Felix’s fine header putting the hosts ahead at a rocking Wanda Metropolitano.United floundered and their first Champions League knockout match in three years looked set to end in defeat, only for Elanga to score with their first shot on target shortly after coming on.The 19-year-old substitute spared the...
