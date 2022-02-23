OBITUARY: Peggy Carver

Peggy Carver, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on February 20, 2022 at the age of 56.

The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Daniel Stirnemann, is 1 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Jon Fish, Adam Howell, Tim Smith, Brentley Smith, Andrew Boyd, and Timothy Howell. Honorary Pallbearers: Jacob Howell and Tyler Fish. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.

Peggy Lynn Carver was born in Lebanon, TN to Bonnie Worley Baynes and Jessie Baynes Sr.

She lived for her family, her husband, and grandchildren, and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, David Carver; daughters: Tracy (Jon) Fish, Melissa (Adam) Howell, Michelle (Tim Smith) Carver, and Ashley Boyd; grandchildren: Kaylee Fish, Aleia Fish, Timothy Howell, McKenzie Howell, Andrew Boyd, Tyler Fish, Jacob Howell, Maya Hoffman, Kasen Smith, and Taryn Smith; siblings: Jessie Baynes Jr., Tammy (Ronald) Massey, Tina Arbogast, Tara (Carl) Barrett, and Kinnie (Mike) Long; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by grandson Connor Hoffman, parents Bonnie and Jessie Baynes, sister Kelly Baynes, nephew Caleb Long.

