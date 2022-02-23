ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers apologizes to 'loved ones' that got caught 'in the middle of' Covid-19 comments controversy

By Ben Morse, CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers has apologized to his "loved ones" who got caught "in the middle of" the attention directed at him after his Covid-19 comments earlier in the season. In November last year, Rodgers missed an NFL fixture due to Covid-19 protocols. The Green Bay Packers quarterback later confirmed he...

Alex Z
2d ago

The fact that he even has to clear this up at all is a testament to this weird cancel dogmatic culture we got going on where we think the shot is a religion that people have to coerce and force onto others

Janet Burns
2d ago

Now that Rodgers' career might come to an end, seems like he's FINALLY starting to see the errors of his ways. He's putting his APOLOGIES out there that should've already been said once he lied then caught the COVID virus. Smh His words mean NOTHING & are WORTHLESS especially since he was "caught" lying & now that he FAILED to make the playoffs "AGAIN"

