Shreveport, LA

2 women injured in apartment complex shooting in Shreveport

 3 days ago
Northwood II Apartments, 2000 Grimmett Dr.

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting late Tuesday at the Northwood II Apartments in Shreveport left two women injured. It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive.

Police told KTBS 3 News there was a shootout at the complex and two women, who were not involved, were hit by stray bullets.

They were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with non life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport police have detained three suspects. The investigation continues.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
