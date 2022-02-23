ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears signs ‘tell-all’ book deal worth a reported $15 Million

By Staff
wlen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has reportedly signed one of the biggest book deals in publishing history, securing a deal worth as much as $15 million with publishing house Simon & Schuster. The “tell-all” memoir will cover...

www.wlen.com

HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
Britney Spears
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Shares Powerful Message About Finding ‘Peace and Happiness’ After Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

Looking for the silver lining. Khloé Kardashian shared a series of cryptic quotes as she continues to work through her ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson. The Good American cofounder, 37, marked Tuesday, February 22, with a handful of inspiring messages via her Instagram Story. “22.2.22🤍 Manifesting happiness and peace of mind,” one quote read.
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
