Usability is critical for NFT adoption, Polygon has become the go to ETH scaling option for numerous projects. Back in November, I wrote an article for Seeking Alpha titled "Yes, Ethereum Has a Gas Problem." My core point in that piece was that despite the issue with gas, level one competitors that have been dubbed "ETH killers" were still very far away from being able to dethrone Ethereum (ETH-USD) based on metrics like 30 Day Revenue trend. I specifically singled out Cardano (ADA-USD), Solana (SOL-USD), and Avalanche (AVAX-USD). This is by no means an assertion that I'm against other level 1 blockchains. I'm very open to those ideas and even detailed why I bought Avalanche Friday morning.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO