Wyth Financial goes live with Intellect Contextual Banking Experience – Retail

Chris Shalchi is President and CEO of Mavecca Group, an advisory, research & services agency specializing in E-commerce. Consumers are growing more dissatisfied with impersonal, rigid shopping experiences and are gravitating more toward innovations designed, seemingly, just for them alone. They want rapid access to their purchases. They also want swift and timely communications from retailers. Customers will inevitably spend more with retailers that continue to put their demands first, such as same-day and free shipping. Likewise, flexible omnichannel experiences are highly coveted, in addition to innovative payment solutions such as buy online, pick up in store and buy now, pay later. Anticipated 2022 digital retail trends are all about innovations in perfecting personalized omnichannel consumer experiences.

RETAIL ・ 15 DAYS AGO