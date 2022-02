The latest storm marked yet another weekend wallop, further straining some businesses that rely on that revenue. “The restaurant industry in Massachusetts has been further set back this winter as every major winter storm has occurred on a weekend, including today,” Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, told the Herald Friday. “On events like today, these are restaurant sales that you never get back, they are simply lost.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO