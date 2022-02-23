ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POCO M4 Pro 4G (Global) key specs tipped, will pack 90Hz AMOLED display

By Zohaib Ahmed
gizmochina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter launching the POCO M4 Pro 5G in India on February 22, POCO is all set to launch its 4G variant this month. POCO devices are most often rebrands of already-launched Redmi devices and the M4 Pro 4G is no exception. The phone appears to be based on the same chassis...

www.gizmochina.com

