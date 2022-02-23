CCSO veteran Adam Streight running for House of Delegates

CECIL COUNTY — North East-area resident Adam Streight is a sergeant with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, a police agency with which he has served in various capacities during the past 23 years of his 25-year career in law enforcement.

Streight’s professional resume includes road patrol; undercover drug investigation; crime investigation of offenses ranging from theft and burglary to rape and homicide; and the investigation of physical and sexual abuse of minors as a detective assigned to the Cecil County Child Advocacy Center.

He currently supervises the agency’s Civil Process Unit, which handles evictions and the serving of subpoenas. Streight also serves as a negotiator on the CCSO Crisis Response Team.

Because of his vast experience as a police officer, Streight said that he sees what he deems to be legislative shortcomings relating to law enforcement and the justice system in Maryland. Over the past few years, Streight added, he has witnessed the increasing negative impact that those shortcomings have had on communities.

That is a major reason why Streight, who is a Republican, is running for the Maryland House of Delegates in District 35B, which represents the western part of Cecil County.

“Cecil County is my community, my home. And it breaks my heart to see the violence and destruction at levels we have never experienced, caused by years of bad liberal policies from Annapolis and ignored by those we send to represent us,” Streight commented. “Government’s top priority should be our safety, protecting our right to raise our families in peace, according to our own values and convictions. Our sacred Constitutional rights are to be safeguarded, especially the 2nd Amendment, ensuring that it is the criminal who is behind bars and not the law-abiding citizen who may be forced to defend their home and family.”

Bail reform, which makes it easier for suspects to avoid pre-trial incarceration after their arrests, is “increasing the boldness of criminals,” Streight opined, listing one of several examples of what he considers to be “bad liberal policies” that hinder police and prosecutors in the fight against crime.

“They’ve set such a high bar for who could be held (in jail) without bond that suspects are back out on the street before the deputy can complete the paperwork,” Streight said.

Moreover, according to Streight, the statewide push for police reform also is exacerbating the problem.

“There are certain roads in Cecil County that are like shooting galleries. Violent crimes are happening in places in Cecil County where we’re not used to seeing them because the violent crime is spreading. And the braziness of the crime is getting worse, too,” Streight said.

Crime is no longer an eye-opener in Cecil County, according to Streight, who noted some of the criminal offenses, including petty thefts and armed robberies, often can be linked to drug addiction.

“When I started here (23) years ago, it was a big deal if there was a fatal drug OD (drug overdose) in Cecil County. Now a fatal overdose happens about once a week here and nobody even blinks an eye anymore. ODs happen about every day,” Streight said. “Not a day goes by now in Cecil County without someone stealing a catalytic converter.”

Cecil County will no longer be a desirable place for people to start or relocate businesses, nor will it continue to be an attractive consideration for people who are looking for a place to live and, or, work if, according to Streight, “We don’t bring sanity back to the policies coming from Annapolis.”

He continued, “An environment where businesses and families can thrive hinges on public safety. First and foremost, people must feel safe in their community.”

His core political beliefs lean toward public safety, according to Streight.

“As a lifelong Republican, I strongly support the principles of our Party — focusing on the private sector, defending our 2nd Amendment Rights, and safeguarding the freedom our Founding Fathers envisioned. Our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness cannot be achieved without strongly supporting law enforcement to provide safe communities and getting tough on crime, allowing businesses and families to thrive,” he said, adding, “‘Back the Blue’ is not an empty campaign slogan for me — it is my life. I am the only candidate in this race uniquely qualified to speak of the challenges facing police and community members regarding crime and drug abuse. I will take that dedication to the State House to represent you.”

Streight already has some experience in Annapolis. His introduction to the legislative process occurred more than 15 years ago, when he played a role in the passage of a bill that ridded the “at will” status of CCSO deputies.

While serving as the Cecil County Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge 2) president, a position he held from 2008 to 2012, Streight negotiated the first collective bargaining contract between the CCSO deputies and the Cecil County Government. Streight was named Maryland FOP Member of the Year in 2010.

Moreover, when Streight served as a Child Advocacy Center detective, he testified during a General Assembly hearing about 10 years ago as he and other law enforcement officers, as well as prosecutors, tried to convince state lawmakers to upgrade the crime of possession of child pornography from a misdemeanor to a felony offense — to no avail.

Streight summarized his opinion of state lawmakers in regard to public safety this way:

“Annapolis has failed us. Every year the General Assembly hinders police, making it difficult to catch and put away the bad guys. They fail to fully fund our volunteer fire companies, heroes who sacrifice their own time, health, and safety to help us when we need it most. They want to criminalize you, the law abiding citizen, for exercising your 2nd Amendment right to defend yourself and those you love, while grabbing more and more of your hard-earned money, with little regard for the blue collar work ethic that built this country, in our pursuit of the American Dream,” he said, adding, “Using my leadership experience and law enforcement expertise, I will be your voice in Annapolis. I will fight for you.”

Streight has an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Summa Cum Laude at Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio, and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He soon will be completing his Bachelor’s Degree from Franklin University in Ohio.

In addition, Streight is a graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association, as well as the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police (NJSCP) Command & Leadership Academy, and is a long-time member and past president of the Cecil County Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 2.

Raised in Aberdeen, Streight has been a Cecil County resident since 1999, and this county is where he and his wife, Amy, have raised three children.

Streight has filed his 35B Delegate candidacy with the Cecil County Board of Elections.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As of Feb. 23, District 35B comprises parts of western and central Cecil County as well as part of Fair Hill. Due to a pending lawsuit regarding redistricting of the State of Maryland’s congressional districts, District 35B’s boundaries may be subject to change.