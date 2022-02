The Miami Dolphins have their coaching staff all filled and Mike McDaniel, I’m sure, is in a lab somewhere scheming up beautiful plays like he’s Coach Klein from the Waterboy and playing Madden 2003 trying to find the next past Dolphin’s legend to become a coach. One position I have to think that he’s looking to bolster is the running back position and I have a tremendous list of guys I think he and the Dolphins should be doing their due diligence on.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO