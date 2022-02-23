ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Forecast: Potential record heat across Southwest Florida

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
 3 days ago
A quiet pattern sticks around for the rest of the week with some very warm temperatures. Today we are looking for partly sunny skies with near record-breaking heat. The record for today is 89°F and the forecast is 88°F. If you have any plans outdoors, stay well hydrated but otherwise, the weather will be on your side.

In addition to staying hydrated, if you are using any power tools or anything that could ignite a fire, use a lot of caution as high fire danger is in place for Lee County with all other counties under a moderate danger. The dry conditions along with lower humidity and a breeze have set up for allowing wildfires to spark and spread quickly.

Thursday is another day for near-record heat, the record sits at 89°F as well and the forecasted temperature is 88°F. Plan for partly sunny skies through the end of the week with continued warmth.

A third record high is at risk for Saturday as the forecast is right now is at 88°F which is one degree higher than the record.

