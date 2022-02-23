ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

China shares rise as inflows recover; Meituan, HSBC lift Hang Seng

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed higher on Wednesday, with high-tech stocks and new energy companies leading gains, as capital inflows recovered after a selloff driven by tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.1% to 4,623.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.9% to 3,489.15 points.

** The CSI All Share Semiconductor subindex (.CSIH30184) jumped 6%, Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index (.STAR50) advanced 4% and the CSI info tech subindex (.CSIINT) climbed 3.5%.

** The New Energy subindex (.CSI399808) added 3.5%, with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (300750.SZ) up 3%.

** Gains in tech and new energy shares were fuelled by net purchases from overseas investors.

** Northbound inflows through the Stock Connect totalled 5.4 billion yuan on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data (.NQUOTA.SH), (.NQUOTA.ZK). Net outflows totalled 3.61 billion yuan on Tuesday.

** Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour. read more

** China has never thought sanctions are the best way to solve problems, its foreign ministry said, when asked if the Asian nation would join Western countries in sanctioning Russia over Ukraine.

** The CSI China Aviation Industry Aerospace Defence Index (.CSI399959) surged 4.6%.

** In contrast, the banks index (.CSI000951) slipped 0.9% and the real estate index (.CSI000952) slumped 2.4%, after a commentary in a state-backed paper said China must guard against excessive policy easing in the property sector pushing up the market too fast.

** The smaller Shenzhen index (.SZSC) was up 1.75% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index (.CNT) was 2.8% higher.

** The Hang Seng index (.HSI) rose 0.6% to 23,660.28, while the China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) gained 0.6% to 8,317.22 points.

** Food delivery giant Meituan (3690.HK) rose 3.1%, after a state media commentary said the market had overreacted to government guidance on lowering fees.

** HSBC Holdings , up 2.9%, and Meituan and were the two biggest point contributors to the Hang Seng Index.

** The healthcare subindex (.HSCIH) closed 3.1% higher.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Jason Xue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Meituan, Alibaba fall as China pushes for lower food delivery fees

Chinese food delivery co. Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) dropped 12% after reports that Chinese regulators called for lower fees for food delivery. Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which controls Meituan rival Ele.me, fell 4.4%. China's National Development and Reform Commission and 13 other agencies came out with proposals that push for delivery platforms...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hang Seng#Hsbc Holdings#Energy Stocks#Chinese#Csiint#New Energy#Csi399808#Catl#Stock Connect#Asian#Western#Csi399959
Reuters

China says U.S. warship sailing in Taiwan Strait 'provocative'

TAIPEI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which China described as "provocative". The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was conducting a "routine" transit...
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy