Stellantis profitability beats target in first year after merger

CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis guided for a double-digit margin again this year. The pro-forma figure for 2020 was 6.9%. Margins in North America region climbed to a record 16.3% last year. Stellantis said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed to 11.8% in its debut year, above its target of around 10%, thanks...

www.cnbc.com

Shore News Network

Strong first year boosts Stellantis as cost challenges loom

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis beat its profitability target in the first year following its creation from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, boosting hopes the automaker can cope with rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductor chips. Milan-listed shares in the world’s No.4 carmaker...
BUSINESS
The Oakland Press

Stellantis employees to get largest profit-sharing checks in decades

Stellantis employees received good news Wednesday morning. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply chain issues over the past year company executives announced that its employees will be sharing in some hefty profits — the likes of which have not been seen in decades. “Based on our...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
