Cancer

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

By Courtney Diener-Stokes
Reading Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which serves as a time to promote awareness, encourage screenings and educate. According to the organization Fight Colorectal Cancer, which has an aim to create greater awareness, by 2030 colorectal cancer is expected to be the No. 1 cancer killer for people ages 20...

www.readingeagle.com

Medical News Today

What is the outlook for people with colorectal cancer?

A doctor may talk with a person about their outlook following a cancer diagnosis. An outlook provides a general idea of how well a doctor or treatment team believes a person will respond to treatment. Survival rates play a role in expressing a person’s outlook, but they are not without...
FOX8 News

Bringing awareness to pediatric cancer on International Childhood Cancer day

(WGHP) — February 15 isInternational Childhood Cancer Day. The campaign is a global initiative to raise awareness and support for young cancer warriors and their families. In the Piedmont Triad, that battle often begins at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. You can learn how to support Brenner Children’s Hospital here. Doctor Thomas Russell, an associate […]
The Daily Sentinel

Healthy Words to Live By… Colorectal Cancer screening saves lives

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer, but it doesn’t have to be. There is strong scientific evidence that screening for colorectal cancer beginning at age 45 saves lives! Both men and women can get colorectal cancer, and the risk increases with age. If you are 45 or older, getting a colorectal screening test could save your life. Here’s how.
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SCNow

REGINA STANLEY: Take steps to prevent colorectal cancer

On Aug. 28, 2020, beloved actor Chadwick Boseman died at age 43 of colorectal cancer. A native of Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman had become a household name for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” a comic book film praised for its celebration of Black culture and promotion of diverse representation within the superhero genre. “Black Panther” broke box office records and earned a gross of $1.3 billion by the end of its theatrical run.
Austin Daily Herald

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan recognized March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to increase “public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities” and to provide the “encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.”. Learn...
FL Radio Group

Cancer Services Program in Steuben County to Offer Free Colorectal Cancer Screenings

45 is the new 50 for Colorectal Cancer Screening. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program of Steuben County is offering free screenings for residents that are 45 years old. The Program gives out screening tests that are done at home and mailed to a lab. A screening test is used to look for a disease before there are symptoms. Last May, the national recommendations for screenings were changed from age 50 to 45 for people at average risk for colorectal cancer.
Reading Eagle

Group partners with Berks roller rink to offer vaccines to kids

Anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine knows the routine. They know about the tedious 15-minute wait that follows the jab. About sitting counting the seconds until you can finally leave. For Yadiel Perez those 15 minutes probably felt like 15 days. That’s because that span was all that was...
KLTV

Love shouldn’t hurt; February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While lovers’ hearts are big on Valentine’s Day, one must remember the warning signs of a toxic relationship. February is not only the month of Valentine’s Day but also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 11 female and approximately 1 in 14 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence within the last year.
WCAX

UVM researchers work to find better ways to treat colorectal cancer patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colorectal cancer is one of the top five most common cancers in the country. The American Cancer Society says there are about 150,000 new cases a year of colorectal cancer. It’s expected to kill 52,580 people this year. The risk for developing it is estimated at 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women. So about 4%. That’s why the conversation about how to treat colorectal cancer is important.
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
KTAR.com

4 Arizona counties safe from COVID without masks, according to new CDC system

PHOENIX – It’s now safe for healthy Arizonans in four counties, including Maricopa, to stop wearing face masks in public indoor spaces, according to federal COVID-19 guidelines released Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing...
