ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland to face India for first time in nearly four years

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland are set to face India in a T20 international this summer as part of their preparations for this year's World Cup in Australia. The Irish have not faced India in any format...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

EgyptAir Will Connect Ireland To Cairo For The First Time

As is often the case, things aren't entirely as they seem. EgyptAir revealed the route two years ago in early 2020, just before things changed massively and many routes were postponed. Early 2021 was then given as the start date, but it didn't happen. Now it's back, and it will take off.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Australia#England#Oman#Irish#Uae#Old Trafford#Test
People

Kate Middleton Arrives in Denmark for a Rare Solo Overseas Tour!

Kate Middleton has touched down in Denmark for her first solo overseas tour since 2017. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday for a two-day visit that will highlight her Early Year Foundation and honor Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee year. Upon her arrival, she was greeted by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Noor Muqaddam: Diplomat's daughter beheaded for spurning proposal

A court in Pakistan has sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering the daughter of a former diplomat who refused his offer of marriage. Noor Muqaddam, 27, was beaten, raped and beheaded by Zahir Jaffer, the son of one of Pakistan's richest families. The brutal killing took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry says he was given 'insufficient information' over decision to change his tax-payer funded police bodyguards when he and Meghan are in the UK, High Court hears

Prince Harry received 'insufficient information' over a decision to change his tax-payer funded police protection when he is in the UK, the High Court has heard. The Duke of Sussex is bringing a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.
U.K.
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland announce boycott of Russia qualifier in response to invasion of Ukraine

Poland have refused to play against Russia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier.The country’s football association and leading players have announced a joint stand to boycott the play-off match set for Moscow on March 24.The decision comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter on Saturday it was “time to act”.A number of players backed the stance with striker Robert Lewandowski saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.The match is a semi-final on Path B of the European qualifying play-offs for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The winners were due to...
UEFA
BBC

Ukraine invasion: UK troops will not fight against Russia says Wallace

British troops will not be sent to Ukraine to fight Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Wallace said Ukraine would instead be supported to "fight every street with every piece of equipment we can get to them". Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on...
MILITARY
BBC

Alcohol addiction: Trying to go sober without any funding

Carly Reed used to drink up to five bottles of wine a day, but she has checked into a clinic as she tries to go sober. "I cried my eyes out when I came here," the 39-year-old says from the Manchester detox centre where she is receiving treatment. "The first...
DRINKS
BBC

Ukraine invasion: Economic war declared

The West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is to squeeze it out of the global economy until Putin squeaks. Never in the field of economic conflict have so many weapons been deployed. The main battlefront is over energy. Russia can punish its customers in the short term by cutting...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Iceland says it wants ‘as many people as possible’ to catch Covid after lifting all restrictions

Iceland’s health ministry has said it wants “as many people as possible” to be infected with the coronavirus to achieve “widespread societal resistance”. The comments come as the nation prepares to lift all of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, including a 200-person indoor gathering limit and restricted opening hours for bars. “Widespread societal resistance to Covid-19 is the main route out of the epidemic,” the health ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.It added that to achieve widespread societal resistance, which is also referred to as “herd immunity”, “as many people as possible needed to be infected...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy