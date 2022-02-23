Ireland to face India for first time in nearly four years

Poland have refused to play against Russia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier.The country’s football association and leading players have announced a joint stand to boycott the play-off match set for Moscow on March 24.The decision comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Twitter on Saturday it was “time to act”.A number of players backed the stance with striker Robert Lewandowski saying “we can’t pretend that nothing is happening”.The match is a semi-final on Path B of the European qualifying play-offs for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The winners were due to...

UEFA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO