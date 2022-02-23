ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Test the quality of your drinking water using the WaTalk cup

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are concerned about the quality of your drinking water you may be interested in a new cup that allows you to quickly and easily test your water before you drink it. The WaTalk cup has been specifically designed to test drinking water quality and provides results in just 15...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Drinking Water#Water Quality#Tap Water#Water Treatment#Watalk#Ntu
natureworldnews.com

Man Who Injected Mushroom Tea Hospitalized Due to Deadly Fungi Growing in His Blood

A 30-year-old man was admitted in the hospital with multiple organ failure and fungal infections after he tried self-medicating with mushroom tea. According to the report, the man injected a mushroom tea into his system but was rushed to the hospital after he developed a deadly outbreak of fungi growing in his blood.
HEALTH
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
studyfinds.org

5 Ways To Lower Dementia Risk – Even If It Runs In The Family – According To Scientists

Dementia is a blanket medical term generally used to describe any condition that causes a decline in mental cognition and memory loss. Alzheimer’s disease is its most common form. Sadly, dementia cases are frighteningly common, affecting an estimated 47 million people around the world, according to figures by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Recent research shows that those numbers are expected to triple by 2050.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Could That Plastic Water Bottle Be Making You Gain Weight?

If you’ve resolved to adopt healthier eating patterns as part of an effort to shed unwanted pounds, new research suggests that you should pay more attention to the plastic that the food is sold or stored in. It might be sabotaging your efforts. A study published January 26 in...
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

Scientists revealed 4 colors to wear to avoid mosquito bites

A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.
SCIENCE
Grist

The Biden administration is updating truck pollution standards

For Gaby Mendez Ulloa, an upcoming action by the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, isn’t just some obscure government rulemaking. It’s a life-or-death issue. Over the past few years, the EPA has been working on new standards for nitrogen oxide, or NOx, emissions from heavy-duty trucks — a key ingredient of the brownish haze that blankets the valley east of Los Angeles where Mendez Ulloa lives. Experts expect the proposed rule, currently under interagency review, to be released any day now.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Mercury News

Popular ’80s party drug slowly gains respect as PTSD treatment

Retired Army Sgt. Jonathan Lubecky couldn’t get the year he spent in Iraq out of his head. Loud noises and people wearing backpacks triggered flashbacks, and he regularly woke up from nightmares in a cold sweat. He tried to take his own life five times between 2006 and 2013.
HEALTH
Futurity

Soft plastic bottles put over 400 chemicals into water

Reusable bottles made from soft plastic release several hundred different chemical substances in tap water, research finds. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study. “We were taken aback...
DENMARK
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy