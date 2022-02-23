‘The Blockhouse’ (1973) reviewed

❉ Mark Cunliffe on the claustrophobic WWII drama featuring Peter Sellers in a rare straight dramatic role. Released alongside Hoffman in Powerhouse Films’ Indicator series earlier this year was another curio in Peter Sellers’ career. The Blockhouse is a 1973 film based on a novel, Le Blockhaus, by French author Jean-Paul...
Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Jason Lee insisted that the report about Queen Elizabeth II's being dead is not a lie. Queen Elizabeth II is dead rumors have resurfaced on social media after one outlet reported it. And the blog founder stands by its report refusing to retract the story. Table of contents. Queen Elizabeth...
Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
The Tinder Swindler subject Shimon Hayut has said the women in the Netflix documentary “weren’t conned”. Hayut, who also went by the alias Simon Leviev in the recent film, recently spoke to Inside Edition about the allegations levelled against him by several women who met him on Tinder.
One of the most striking trends in rock stardom these days is the return of male dandyism, spearheaded by Harry Styles. Lil Nas X and Tyler the Creator are committed to fashion as a big part of their personae, but in the case of Styles it does not feel like a costume. Pearls and an angora sweater seem subtle enough to be relatable.
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
Thanks to the ever-expanding streaming universe, whether you consciously know it or not, there is a level of comfort that we all enjoy knowing that the majority of our favorite movies are available at the touch of a button. Disney movies, classic horror flicks, even the entire Pauly Shore collection, right there, exactly when you want it.
It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
As the lackluster box office performance of Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” – released 60 years after the original film version – goes to show, quality entertainment doesn’t always lead to strong ticket sales. Every now and then, however, a movie that bombs during its initial release goes on to become a considerable success […]
It’s far easier to be the saving grace of a bad film than the worst part of a great one.The latter rarely makes sense – surely if a film is firing on all cylinders and has a competent director behind it, every element will work just as well?If only it were so simple. While it’s rare, there are instances of very good films being undone by a sole bad element. Sometimes it’s an accent gone awry, or a distracted actor, or even something as simple as a bit of miscasting.To shine a light on this phenomenon, we’ve compiled 12 askew...
Wizards of the Coast’s Avalon Hill imprint has released a trailer announcing the upcoming release of the third edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill. Released earlier this week on Avalon Hill’s Twitter and Hasbro Pulse’s YouTube channel, the trailer for the third edition of the beloved cooperative board game offers little in the way of concrete information regarding a release date or improvements and additions to past editions of the game. The second edition of the game corrected several errors found in the original edition, most notably relocating an “underground lake” from the house’s attic to its basement, and added new items and eight new haunts while removing eight old ones.
They’re everywhere: on the runways, on our screens, in our collective consciousness. And if not them literally, we see their indelible imprints on all we deem cool and captivating right now. To create this inaugural (and admittedly subjective) list, we surveyed the living style and arts figures whose gritty dedication to their own originality and point of view has made them into our cultural touchstones.
Simon Leviev, the subject of The Tinder Swindler, has claimed the Netflix documentary is 'like a made up movie' and not based on facts. The true crime documentary alleges Simon is a conman who used the dating app to entice his victims, before scamming them out of thousands of dollars by claiming he was in trouble.
Jordan Walker-Pearlman was heartbroken when he was told, erroneously, that the house where he grew up with his uncle, the late actor Gene Wilder, had been demolished. He still had vivid memories—sometimes even dreams—of Mr. Wilder’s morning swims in the kidney-shaped pool, the Sunday after-tennis hangouts with the likes of Mel Brooks and Sidney Poitier, raucous dinner parties, and listening to Mr. Wilder read scripts and play piano while he nursed a Lillet cassis cocktail.
Kimberly Menzies is potentially Usman Umar’s ‘happy ever after’ on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. This is Usman’s second attempt at getting married on the TLC show. He appeared on 90 Day Fiancé alongside his ex, Lisa Hamme, back in 2020. After...
Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, continued with its fifth episode this week - and viewers have complained about one particular aspect of the show. Set in the 19th century, the new series follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves to New York to live with her old money aunts.
