Movies

“Reality betrays us all”: ‘Hoffman’ (1970)

By Mark Cunliffe
wearecult.rocks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article❉ Watched today, the film Peter Sellers tried to ban makes for disturbing viewing, writes Mark Cunliffe. “Night thoughts, Saturday October the 3rd. Every girl is a flower garden…with a compost heap at the bottom. And many a noble man has had to drown his dwarf wife in a zinc bath...

wearecult.rocks

NewsTimes

Granger on Film: The newest telling of ‘Cyrano’ got its start in CT

Director Joe Wright re-imagines Edmund Rostand’s 1897 poetic drama “Cyrano de Bergerac” about a swashbuckling poet/solider with self-esteem issues. All his life Cyrano has been besotted by his beautiful childhood friend Roxanne but unable to express his love for her because of embarrassment over his enormous nose.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Mad Max’ oral history revisits a furious road trip

“Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’” by Kyle Buchanan (William Morrow):. Leo Tolstoy’s adage that “each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way” is inverted in the making-of film book genre: They are all unhappy in the same way. Each features a suffering auteur beset by money men, clashing actors, blown schedules and more, all while threatened with professional extinction.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Streaming: C’mon C’mon and other great adult-child buddy movies

A single man who has no great attachments in life is, by some complicated chain of circumstances, entrusted with the care of someone else’s child. Adventures ensue, and along the way both child and unlikely guardian do their own share of growing up. As an essential story premise, it’s been a Hollywood go-to for over a century, at least since Charlie Chaplin awkwardly took on a foundling infant in silent classic The Kid.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Review: Cat Stevens’ Reminder of an Innocent Age

As the soundtrack to a film about an unlikely May-December romance between an innocent young man and a wise yet wizened woman many years his senior, the music composed by Cat Stevens and included in the film Harold and Maude was effectively whimsical and wide-eyed as befitting its screenplay. As befitting the times—that is, the end of the ‘60s and the dawn of the ‘70s—it was cloaked in an aura of idealism, more or less testing whether the hopes and happenstance spawned in the decade prior could effectively co-exist in a world beset by battles over civil rights, an unpopular war abroad and a president whose appeals to the silent majority clearly offered no comfort whatsoever to a burgeoning counterculture.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Refuse to Stop Arguing After Pat Sajak Makes a Huge Confession

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's pop-culture knowledge definitely has the internet talking. During the latest episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali, The Sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment and Australian restaurateur Curtis Stone competed on behalf of their chosen charities. At the game show’s halfway point, Tatyana was in the lead, and she took a chance at solving a $5,000 mashup puzzle in the category “Before & After.” Even with several letters still missing from the board, she solved the puzzle correctly "Eggs Benedict Cumberbatch." But Pat didn’t immediately congratulate her on the big win and instead asked Tatyana for an explanation.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Darlene and Becky Had to Make Some Tough Choices in Recent Episode

When it comes to family issues, The Conners covers just about anything that they can think of. Darlene and Becky did not have an easy time recently. The Olympics have come and gone and now we have new episodes of The Conners and all of those shows that we love to watch. Ever since the Roseanne days, Darlene and Becky have been at odds and in trouble. In the recent episode, Sex, Lies, and House Hunting, the sisters are put into a moral dilemma.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Elvis Trailer: Tom Hanks Got COVID-19 for This?

The trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis kicks off with a voiceover by an old cartoon wizard. No, no, it’s the “Pepperidge Farm remembers” guy. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this here story,” he says, and we wonder if the people at the trailer factory didn’t accidentally use the wrong audio track. This is supposed to be an Elvis Presley biopic, but we’re pretty sure that’s Geppetto from the new Pinocchio teaser. Yet no, we’re somehow in the right place. At the one-minute mark of this very long trailer, we see the owner of that voice staring up at a stage where Austin Butler is thrusting his crotch at Baz Luhrmann’s camera. It’s Tom Hanks, wearing Jared Leto’s sweaty hand-me-down Gucci prosthetics. He plays Colonel Tom Parker, who was Elvis’s manager and a colonel in the way Colonel Sanders was a colonel. In an accent that is meant to be Dutch, he asks young Elvis if he can be his promoter, and Elvis says he’s “ready to fly.” On the voice-work front, Butler doesn’t lean too heavy into “Thank you very much” territory, only breaking out that Elvis impression at the least opportune moment: reacting to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. This may be the most Luhrmann-y three minutes in existence. Elvis will enter the building (your local movie theater) on June 24, 2022.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES

