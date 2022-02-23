ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Womens’ Soccer Settles Equal Pay Suit

KABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — U.S. women soccer players are getting equal pay. The group...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

U.S. women’s soccer scored a major victory on Tuesday, reaching a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a six-year legal battle over unequal pay. Alex Morgan is one of the many celebrating the historic day. “It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Former US goalkeeper Hope Solo slams 'infuriating' $24million equal-pay deal between US Soccer and women's national team players, saying stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe 'both know this is not a win'

Former United States women's goalkeeper Hope Solo said on Wednesday the national team's $24-million equal pay settlement with US Soccer was not the huge win being described by captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, bur rather 'heartbreaking and infuriating.'. Solo's comments came a day after the team and governing body...
MLS
The Spun

Hope Solo Weighs In On U.S. Soccer: Sports World Reacts

This week the United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation (USSF) that pledged equal pay moving forward. But USWNT legend Hope Solo didn’t like what she saw in the fine print. On Wednesday, Solo took to Instagram and ripped the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer Federation#Equal Pay#Womens
ESPN

USWNT-U.S. Soccer pay dispute settlement: What the decision means, what happens next

For years, the U.S. women's national team has been fighting the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging unequal pay. The dispute was as much a legal saga as it was cultural touchpoint, capturing the zeitgeist and dominating headlines. It was perhaps no clearer than after the USWNT won the Women's World Cup in France in 2019 and the crowd's chants in Lyon morphed from "U-S-A!" to "equal pay!"
FIFA
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
Sportico

Sponsors Caught in Crossfire of Divisive U.S. Soccer Election

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Soccer Federation’s upcoming presidential election has put sponsors in an uncomfortable position, as former president Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned two years ago amid an uproar over sexism in the organization, tries to wrest back the job from Cindy Parlow Cone. Sponsors generally stay out of federation politics, but Cordeiro’s candidacy has resurrected concerns that came to a head with his resignation in 2020, after the USSF received substantial sponsor blowback for a legal argument in the pay equity lawsuit brought by the U.S. Women’s National Team. Deloitte, which was one of five major...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Hope Solo Fights U.S. Soccer Alone After Exclusion From USWNT Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. The pending settlement between USWNT players and U.S. Soccer in the pay discrimination litigation might not be the final word on whether players have been lawfully paid. Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo, who on Wednesday sharply criticized the settlement as “heartbreaking and infuriating,” has vowed to continue her own case against U.S. Soccer. Solo sued U.S. Soccer in August 2018, seven months before Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Carli Lloyd (referred to as “Morgan” in legal filings and the rest of this article) did the same. The two lawsuits are very similar. Both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Lia Thomas Is the Face of Controversy Surrounding Transgender Women in Sports

Lia Thomas is the center of controversy concerning transgender women in sports. Following her three victories in NCAA women’s swimming events last week, including the 500-, 200- and 100-yard freestyle, renewed attention has been directed to the debate about the balance between fair play and inclusion. Thomas’ success has...
SOCIETY
ABC News

US Soccer Federation to pay $22M to USWNT players in gender discrimination lawsuit

The U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Women’s National Team have reached a historic agreement in the equal pay lawsuit, which was filed three years ago. The lawsuit, which has been pending since March 2019, was filed by athletes on the world champion U.S. Women’s National Team against USSF on International Women’s Day, for gender discrimination.
FIFA
TMZ.com

Hope Solo Rips USWNT, Megan Rapinoe Over Settlement, 'Infuriating'

Not everyone is happy about the $24 million settlement between the U.S. Women's National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation -- Hope Solo says the deal is "infuriating" and is calling out Megan Rapinoe in the process. "This settlement is not a 'huge win,'" the 2-time Olympic gold medalist said...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy