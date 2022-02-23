ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

"Cancel it. Every penny": Poll shows 83% of Democrats want Biden to nix student debt

By Andrea Germanos
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXUGh_0eMUoEdP00

Polling out Thursday reveals overwhelming support from President Joe Biden's party for canceling student loan debt.

Among Democrats, according to the survey from Navigator Research, 83% expressed support for the federal government wiping out at least a portion of such debt.

Looking at respondents overall, 63% back debt cancellation, including 59% of Independents and 41% of Republicans. The strongest support came from Black Americans at 87%, followed by Hispanic (72%), Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (68%), and white (57%) respondents.

Strong support for debt cancellation came whether or not respondents hold debt themselves. Eighty-nine percent of those currently saddled with student loan debt support cancellation compared to 75% among those who've ever had such debt at any time. Even among those who've never had student debt at all, support for cancellation stood at 55%.

Navigator conducted the survey of 1,000 registered voters February 3-7, 2022.

The data, said Bryan Bennett, senior director of polling and analytics at the Hub Project and adviser to Navigator Research, "shows that President Biden canceling student loan debt could be hugely consequential to millions of Americans facing significant financial burdens amidst the pain of rising costs—it would decrease the racial wealth gap and potentially help him regain support from Black and Hispanic Americans in particular, where he has seen erosion in job approval over the last few months."

"Even Americans who don't carry student debt themselves," he noted, "are sympathetic and are supportive of loan forgiveness."

The new polling comes amid mounting calls for Biden to wipe out a debt crisis affecting over 40 million Americans and that's now reached over $1.8 trillion.

"Cancel it. Every penny," tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in response to the latest figure.

Dozens of congressional Democrats including Sanders last month urged Biden to release an Education Department memo the president requested outlining his authority to cancel student debt. The Education Department has reportedly had the memo since April last year.

In addition to calls from progressive lawmakers, economic justice groups like the Debt Collective continue to push Biden wipe out student debt—a call that's gained increased urgency with the pause on student loan payments set to end May 1.

"Student debt is at $1.8 trillion. It will never be paid back, and we don't mean that rhetorically," the group said in a Thursday tweet. "The Department of Education literally knows the money cannot be paid back—it balloons too quickly and no one can afford it. It's impossible. So just wipe it off the books, @POTUS."

The Debt Collective is also among the groups behind an April day of action in the nation's capitol centered on the message: "Pick up the Pen, Joe. Cancel student debt for all 45 million Americans."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Fox News panelists cut off Jesse Watters after he says Kamala Harris having "female problem"

Panelists on Fox News' "The Five" rushed to cut off Jesse Watters on Thursday after he pondered whether Vice President Kamala Harris was having a "typical female problem." The remark came during a discussion about Harris claiming that she felt she was in a "bubble" in Washington D.C., which prompted Watters to accuse her of not feeling grateful enough for the position she's in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

The Supreme Court lost America's trust with Bush v. Gore. They may gain it back if Trump runs again

Back in November of 2000, I recall telling everyone who would listen that there was no way that the Supreme Court would take the case of Bush vs Gore. It was unthinkable that they would want to wade into a partisan argument being waged in the state of Florida over the disputed election result. After all, only 537 separated the two candidates in a state that would decide the electoral count. And the circumstances couldn't have been more partisan: the dispute was happening in a state run by the Republican candidate's brother and two of the justices on the Court had been nominated by that same candidate's father. How could the Supreme Court even think of intervening under these circumstances, particularly since the process in place under Florida law was still going on and there are remedies for a stalemate written into the Constitution?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Crisis#Nine Percent#Navigator Research#Independents#Republicans#Black Americans#Hispanic#Asian Americans#Pacific Islander#The Hub Project
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls on Senate to pass changes to the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act that would make clear VP can't overturn an election: Republicans worried Democrats will shoehorn stalled voting rights provisions into bill

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is leading the bipartisan effort to reform the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act, which former President Donald Trump's allies tried to use to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election. Politico reported Wednesday that Manchin is trying to fast track a bill -...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Mitch McConnell ridiculed as he admits he ‘doesn’t know’ if any Black women work for him: ‘I haven’t checked’

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he said he hadn’t “checked” to see if any Black women worked for him.The Republican senator from Kentucky, who worked closely with Donald Trump’s administration to radically reshape the federal judiciary, landed in hot water on Tuesday while responding to a question from journalist Pablo Manriquez about the number of Black women he employed.“How many Black women do you have on staff?” Manriquez asked Mr McConnell. He further asked how this informed his decision on president Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court nominee following the retirement of liberal Justice Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Sen. Joe Manchin Becomes Target In Democratic Senate Primaries

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is not on the ballot in November. But that isn’t stopping many Democratic Senate candidates from effectively running against him in competitive primaries. Whether attacking Manchin on Twitter, invoking his name to raise money, or accusing rivals of resembling the conservative Democratic senator, Manchin’s prominence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy