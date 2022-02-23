Relive Your Childhood With This Plush SEGA Genesis

In case you’ve been fed up with all the minimalist products you see in stores, these limited edition custom-made lamps could help give your room a more retro sci-fi feel. There is no shortage of lighting solutions and concepts to feast our eyes on these days, but more often than not, they lean towards the most popular design language in the past decade or two. On the one hand, minimalist designs are easier to fit into almost any room or furniture motif compared to products that embrace a very specific aesthetic. On the other hand, some people feel the need to have lamps that have a bit more personality. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of designs that cater to almost every fandom in existence.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO