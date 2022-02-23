Sony Launches Aibo Robot Dog in 'Black Sesame' Edition

Apple has now implemented new anti-stalking measures for its AirTags. According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant has just added a series of alerts via the beta version of iOS 15.4 revolving around its AirTags as well as other Find My accessories to warn users of any possible stalking behavior and the criminal charges related to them. “In an upcoming software update, every user setting up their AirTag for the first time will see a message that clearly states [the device] is meant to track their own belongings, [and] that using [it] to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world,” a statement from Apple reads. “AirTag is designed to be detected by victims, and law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the [device].”

