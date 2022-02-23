ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony Launches Aibo Robot Dog in 'Black Sesame' Edition

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has launched a new Aibo robot dog in limited edition Black Sesame, following its last release in 2017. The latest Aibo robot dog comes in a gray coat with four different eye colors: blue, green, orange, and pink....

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

PS5 Restock Confirmed at Walmart Today — Here's How to Get Yours

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before it was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge, even in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Apple Adds Anti-Stalking Feature to Its AirTags via iOS 15.4 Update

Apple has now implemented new anti-stalking measures for its AirTags. According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant has just added a series of alerts via the beta version of iOS 15.4 revolving around its AirTags as well as other Find My accessories to warn users of any possible stalking behavior and the criminal charges related to them. “In an upcoming software update, every user setting up their AirTag for the first time will see a message that clearly states [the device] is meant to track their own belongings, [and] that using [it] to track people without consent is a crime in many regions around the world,” a statement from Apple reads. “AirTag is designed to be detected by victims, and law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the [device].”
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Dog kennel hit by meteorite sells at auction

A Christie's auction of rare meteorites Wednesday sold a rock from space that narrowly missed a German Shepherd when it smashed into his kennel in Costa Rica. But the offer of the third-largest piece of Mars on Earth failed to make an impact at the auction house's annual sale of unusual meteorites.
hypebeast.com

Relive Your Childhood With This Plush SEGA Genesis

A cute plush version of the SEGA Genesis has just dropped. Sitting 12 inches in length, the home plush faithfully recreates the retro control with a detachable controller and Sonic gaming cartridge. Priced at $29.99 USD, the SEGA Genesis plush is now available now over at Kidrobot. In other home...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Dog#Black Sesame#Opensea#Nft
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Three New XC-72 Colorways

Fresh from giving its XC-72 a stealthy black makeover earlier this week, New Balance returns to the distinctive silhouette to present the sneaker in three vibrant iterations. The XC-72 — which is inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept racing cars — boasts an eye-catching speckled traction outsole which creeps onto the upper, which itself is decorated with hairy suede panels and an “N” logo crafted with recycled materials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nike Dresses the Air Max 90 in Colors That Are Reminiscent of Batman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike will soon release the classic Air Max 90 in a new colorway that appears to be inspired by the iconic comic book superhero, Batman. This week, product images of the classic running-turned-lifestyle shoe have emerged in a Batman-inspired makeup ahead of the sneaker’s launch. The Nike Air Max 90 first hit shelves in 1990 and was designed by industry veteran Tinker Hatfield. This forthcoming style dons a black-based mesh upper that’s coupled with...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Disney and Drake's OVO Take a Trip Down Memory Lane for SS22 Collab

Disney and Drake‘s OVO brand have joined forces to release a nostalgic capsule for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The collaboration brings back fond memories from childhood, celebrating the most quintessential Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and his crew, Donald Duck and Goofy. T-shirts and sweaters come in the classic,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Freethink

Robots dogs are hiking the Alps and preparing for space

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. A robot dog could be your new hiking buddy — if you can keep up with it. Back...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
hypebeast.com

Neon Introduces World’s First NFT Vending Machine

Neon, a Solana blockchain-based NFT marketplace and gallery, announced today the launch of its NFT vending machine, according to Business Wire. Located in New York City’s Financial District, the vending machine is the first of its kind in the world, marking a new milestone for the growing NFT market.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

HYPETALKS Will Explore “Creating With Purpose” Co-Hosted by Claima Stories

HYPEBEAST will host a panel discussion titled “Creating with Purpose” alongside leading career podcast Claima Stories and other BIPOC creatives on Monday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET. Moderated by Felix Young and co-hosted by Bimma Williams, the roundtable discussion will feature a number of industry-shifting creatives, including...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

New “Hemi Hellcat” 6x6 Monster Truck Reaches $220K USD Bid on eBay

South Florida Jeeps and its owner Joseph Ghattas have raised the stakes in the monster truck industry, garnering a $220K USD bidding price on eBay for its latest 6×6 custom-built “Hemi Hellcat” Jeep. The 2022 Wrangler has been fully reinvented and customized by SoFlo’s Apocalypse Hellfire division,...
BUYING CARS
TODAY.com

The 'sluffer' shoe is shaping up to be the hottest trend for 2022

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
The Independent

Man photoshops a lottery check into his Tinder profile to get more matches: ‘That’s depressingly revealing’

A man photoshopped a lottery check worth $349 million into one of his Tinder photos in a bid to get more likes. In a TikTok video posted on 26 January by Paper Gurus, @papergurus, an academic writing resource for students, a man named Hieu Thai showed his Tinder profile and how he “couldn’t get any matches.” According to the photo he shared, he had zero.In order to connect with more people, Thai decided to take a photo of a large Iowa Lottery Powerball check for $349 million. He edited out the original winner’s name and put his name on it...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy