Rain moves out, warmer air moves in
It’s another wet start to the day with heavy rain and isolated storms possible throughout Wednesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked showers and heavy rain as they moved through parts of north Georgia.
Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:
- Flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Fannin and Gilmer counties in Channel 2 viewing area.
- Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield and Murray counties are also under flood watch.
- 1-3 inches of additional rain is possible in these areas.
- Rain and storms will slide down toward metro Atlanta and weaken over the next several hours.
- Drying out in the afternoon; near-record high temps possible Thursday
