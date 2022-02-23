ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain moves out, warmer air moves in

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
Rain falling in metro Atlanta

It’s another wet start to the day with heavy rain and isolated storms possible throughout Wednesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked showers and heavy rain as they moved through parts of north Georgia.

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:

  • Flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Fannin and Gilmer counties in Channel 2 viewing area.
  • Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield and Murray counties are also under flood watch.
  • 1-3 inches of additional rain is possible in these areas.
  • Rain and storms will slide down toward metro Atlanta and weaken over the next several hours.
  • Drying out in the afternoon; near-record high temps possible Thursday

