Man killed in stabbing in Hampton, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is investigating a homicide that occurred early morning February 23, 2022.

At approximately 1:03 a.m., Authorities received a call of a stabbing that just occurred in the 400 block of Reed Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

An adult female with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed during an altercation in the residence.

Motive and circumstances regarding this incident remain under investigation and there currently is no suspect information.

According to Hampton Police, the incident appears to be domestic related, and all parties involved are cooperating with the investigation.

If anyone has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.