PlanB is confident in BTC hitting $100,000, however, the time frame remains what the rest of his team has to work out. Despite the difficulty in maintaining one’s reputation as an analyst in the highly unpredictable cryptocurrency ecosystem, Stock-2-Flow (S2F) model creator, PlanB is refusing to stop being one. Not minding the recent failures of his predictions on Bitcoin price, PlanB has shared a new tweet drawing on the huge potentials of the pioneering digital currency to touch the $100,000 price market before the end of next year.

