Two years of anxiously checking the latest COVID-19 rates, bracing for new close-contact notifications from our schools, and even monitoring the viral load in our sewers has been more than enough for most of us. We don’t want to hear the term “public health” again, but the terrifying truth is that the worst is yet to come. The public health threat that must be confronted next with the same urgency is climate change. And there is no vaccine around the corner.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO