Motorsports

Alfa Romeo keeping 2022 livery under wraps for now

By Phillip van Osten
f1i.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alfa Romeo F1 team rolled out its new C42 car in a camo, marble-inspired testing livery in Barcelona on Wednesday morning, the Swiss outfit keeping its traditional dark...

