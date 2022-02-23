Alfa Romeo keeping 2022 livery under wraps for now

This incredible sports car is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for a combination of rarity, good looks, and performance. Alfa Romeo has been one of the foremost innovators in Italian sports car technology since the beginning of 1910. This is primarily because of the superior knowledge of the mechanisms of speed and physics as they employed many engineers, drivers, and team members who would later go on to do great things in the automotive world, such as Enzo Ferrari. The brand truly hit a peak in the early 1970s. This was when virtually every other supercar manufacturer was struggling. Still, Alfa Romeo found a way to turn the oil crisis into a positive thing as they significantly improved fuel efficiency while still providing a ton of performance. This car represents the pinnacle of Italian performance before the problem. However, it's an entirely different beast from its post-oil shortage era brethren.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO