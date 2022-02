The excitement around the boxing match between Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi and bodybuilder Martyn Ford went to a different level when the two faced off for the first time. Ford and Gharibi have exchanged barbs on social media for the past several months and the rivalry quickly turned into a bitter affair. Recently, when the duo shared the stage for their first staredown it went exactly as it was expected. Sajad Gharibi and Martyn Ford came to blows on stage and had to be separated to precipitate the situation.

