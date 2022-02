If watching Apple's CODA on the small screen warmed your heart, imagine the elation of seeing it on the big screen – and for free, no less. CODA tells the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), the only hearing person in a deaf family, and her quest to break away from a hard-scrabble home life and to become a singer. It was nominated last month for Best Picture in the Academy Awards.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO