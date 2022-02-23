TransFicc launches consolidated tape pilot for EU fixed income

For the first month in six, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $176.3 billion from conventional funds for January. Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in six, redeeming $176.3 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for January. For the tenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$25.4 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes as early as March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the second consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $12.0 billion for January - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$138.9 billion, their largest monthly net outflows since March 2010) handed back money for the first month in six.

