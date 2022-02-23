ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TransFicc launches consolidated tape pilot for EU fixed income

 3 days ago

TransFICC, the specialist provider of low-latency connectivity and workflow services for Fixed Income and Derivatives Markets, today announced a new initiative to develop a Consolidated Tape (CT) for Fixed Income. As part of this initiative, TransFICC has developed a production ready pilot, for Banks, Asset Managers and Regulators to...

Kiplinger

Using a Fixed Annuity for Fixed Income

Last year was a tough year for fixed income investors. Most major bond indexes finished lower. Going forward, finding opportunities for value in today’s bond market isn’t easy. Valuations are soaring and persistently low bond yields can drive investors to chase yield – looking for income in risky places. That may not end well.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
Seekingalpha.com

Investors Turn A Cold Shoulder To Fixed Income Funds And ETFs In January

For the first month in six, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $176.3 billion from conventional funds for January. Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in six, redeeming $176.3 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for January. For the tenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$25.4 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes as early as March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the second consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $12.0 billion for January - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$138.9 billion, their largest monthly net outflows since March 2010) handed back money for the first month in six.
US News and World Report

Russia Fired on Foreign Ships Near Black Sea Port - Ukraine's Ministry

(Reuters) - Russia fired on two foreign ships near the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on its Facebook page. Russia fired on "Namura Queen" under Panama's flag and "Millennial Spirit" under Moldova's flag, the ministry said. The crew had been evacuated and taken to...
Reuters

China says U.S. warship sailing in Taiwan Strait 'provocative'

TAIPEI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which China described as "provocative". The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was conducting a "routine" transit...
