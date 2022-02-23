ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Corelation appoints new CTO and COO

finextra.com
 3 days ago

Leading credit union core processor Corelation Inc., announces more executive moves, as one of their long-time leaders Lori Paige has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (previously Director of Conversion Services), as well as Dwayne Jacobs being named Chief Technology Officer (previously Director of Software Development). Along with the recent...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Cerberus Sentinel appoints Dave Bennett as COO

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) has named Dave Bennett as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Feb. 25, 2022. Bennett, who previously served as Chief Product Officer for Experian Health, will oversee all operations, integrations, and service offerings for Cerberus Sentinel as COO.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nemaura Appoints New COO In Readiness For Manufacturing, Distribution Scale-Up

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) recently appointed Dr. Arash Ghadar as its chief operating officer. Dr. Ghadar brings decades of health care and technical experience to Nemaura, including from his previous role as technical director at Datalink Electronics and his current director role at Medilink Midlands. “Ash will play an important role at Nemaura as we begin to scale up our manufacturing and distribution operations… He brings over 20 years of product development, management and leadership experience spanning both business and technical disciplines. His main area of expertise is in the medical devices sector, and primarily within a contract design and manufacturing setting. That will be a true asset for the company during the commercialization phase of our growth,” a recent article quotes Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury as saying. The company is currently commercializing its sugarBEAT(R) non-invasive, flexible and affordable continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) device in the U.K. NMRD also recently launched beta trials of Miboko, its new metabolic health program for use by employers and insurers worldwide, which has started to gain significant traction.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Wayfair adds to tech leadership team under new CTO

Wayfair Inc. has added a new chief science officer and VP as Fiona Tan prepares to take over as chief technology officer of the direct-to-consumer retailer March 1. Niraj Nagrani will serve as VP of global supplier marketplace, pricing, catalog and merchandising technologies while Ashwin Rao has been appointed chief science officer. Both will report to Tan.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Full House Resorts Appoints John Ferrucci As COO

Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) has appointed John Ferrucci to the newly-created position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Ferrucci will oversee the company's efforts to open The Temporary at American Place until a permanent general manager is selected, continue to serve as General Manager of Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, and oversee operations for the company's other properties.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Coo#New Challenge#Corelation Inc#Conversion Services#Software Development
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen Has a New CFO, While TrueCar and H2scan Find New COOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.LA). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy