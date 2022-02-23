Metro Bank narrows losses

Metro Bank suffered a heavy loss last year as the high street lender put aside cash to cover fines imposed on it by UK regulators and over historical global sanctions.The bank said pre-tax losses for 2021 hit £245.1 million, which was an improvement on the £311.4 million loss a year earlier due to Covid-19.But it failed to match its rivals, which have reported huge boosts in profits as they benefit from the recovering economy.We’ve just announced our 2021 financial results. Check out our video below and head to our website for the full summary. https://t.co/wJeLMpQtg7 pic.twitter.com/RelvDh4zC0— Metro Bank (@Metro_Bank) February...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO