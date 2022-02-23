ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Bank narrows losses

Turnaround plan successfully delivering momentum and sustainable growth, underpinning the path to profitability. - Improving lending mix and maximising risk-adjusted returns on capital. - Margin expansion, NII growth and fee recovery driving revenue growth. - Enabling sustainable growth through strong cost control and improving operating jaws. - Targeted infrastructure...

