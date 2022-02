The Chart of the Day belongs to the packaging products company Crown Holdings (CCK) which many of you know as Crown Cork & Seal. I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 1/31 the stock gained 6.32%.

