Greenville, NC

Family continues search for missing Pitt Co. native

By Erin Jenkins
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina family is asking for help in finding 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow.

Farrow is a Pitt County native who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. Her family said she was living with an aunt in Greensboro before going missing.

Greensboro Police Department said Farrow was last seen on Feb. 10 and was reported missing on Feb. 19. Farrow’s family said she was supposed to leave on the 10th for the United States of America Pageant in Las Vegas.

“She was actually supposed to leave on Thursday the 10th, but she missed that flight, so she ended up leaving Friday morning,” said Randy Farrow, Lejourney’s brother.

(Greensboro Police photo)

Her family last heard from her during a layover in Chicago, but the situation is raising questions.

“She was also supposed to go to New York for New York Fashion Week the 15th through the 17th,” Randy Farrow said. “So we’re not sure if she ever made it to Vegas, if she ever made it to Chicago, ever left Chicago, ever made it to New York. Then the 18th we really started freaking out because she should have been home by then.”

Her brother said this isn’t like her.

“Before she might go a day or two just not talking to anybody, but at least everybody knew she was in Greensboro,” Farrow said. “It’s different, at this point she’s been gone and could be in any state.

“She loves pageants, that’s her passion, and for her to go to a pageant and not post anything about her being there or her travel, that’s very very weird and suspicious.”

Right now, the family isn’t making any assumptions.

“We don’t want to speculate because when you speculate, your mind travels other places you don’t want it to,” Randy said. “We’re just hoping for the best, hoping that she did just want to get away from everyone and will just pop up.”

A detective with the Greensboro Police Department did confirm Lejourney made it on a flight to Las Vegas. If anyone has information, call the Greensboro-Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

