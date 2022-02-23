ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Overnight fog & near-record heat

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
It will be another clear night with light winds, which will allow for areas of fog to develop overnight through Thursday morning.

It will be comfortable tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

Once the fog burns off, it will be sunny and hot. Highs will approach record levels in the upper 80s.

We will continue to be in a similar pattern through Friday with sunny and hot afternoons following overnight fog.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and a few degrees cooler. Next week will feature more clouds and isolated rain chances.

