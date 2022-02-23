ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Poland’s unemployment rate rises to 5.5% in January

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Poland’s registered unemployment rate rose to 5.5% in January compared with 5.4% in December,...

wibqam.com

KTEN.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Malaysia’s January exports rise 23.5% on-year

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s exports rose 23.5% from a year earlier in January, government data showed on Friday. Imports in January grew 26.5% year-on-year, while the trade surplus for the month came in at 18.4 billion ringgit, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. (Reporting...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Nigeria's inflation rate drops from 15.63% to 15.6% in January 2022

Nigeria's consumer prices dropped to 15.6% in January 2022 according to the West African country's statistics agency. The drop is expected to influence monetary policy committee members of the CBN to retain key [interest] rates when next they meet. Nigeria and many African countries are plagued by high inflation rates.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scotland’s unemployment remains near same rate as previous quarter, figures show

Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to new figures.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 4.1% between October and December last year, which is the same figure as the previous quarter.There was a slight decrease in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64, which was 74.1% in the latest data, down 0.5% on the period of August to October.This was lower than the UK employment figure for the same age group, which remained at 75.5%, while the unemployment rate for...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
Daily Herald

January home sales rise ahead of expected rate hikes

LOS ANGELES -- Sales of previously occupied homes rose in January as a surge in buyers with cash and others eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low. Existing home sales rose 6.7% last month from...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Russian cargo ship seized in the English Channel

LONDON — France on Saturday intercepted a Russian vessel in the English Channel in line with new EU sanctions against Moscow. The cargo ship was transporting cars and left Rouen bound for St. Petersburg. However, French sea police redirected the vessel to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.
ECONOMY

