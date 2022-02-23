Poland’s unemployment rate rises to 5.5% in January

Unemployment in Scotland has stayed the same since the last quarter, according to new figures.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 4.1% between October and December last year, which is the same figure as the previous quarter.There was a slight decrease in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64, which was 74.1% in the latest data, down 0.5% on the period of August to October.This was lower than the UK employment figure for the same age group, which remained at 75.5%, while the unemployment rate for...

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO