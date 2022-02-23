ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Man accused of attempted murder in Farrell arrested in Trumbull County

By Johnny Chechitelli
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused of attempted murder in Farrell is in the Trumbull County Jail.

Hubbard Township Police arrested Malcolm Hailstock Tuesday night, according to their Facebook page .

Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound to head after shooting

Officers from Hubbard Township, Liberty, and Farrell all helped in the arrest.

We are still working to find more details on the attempted murder charge.

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

