Man accused of attempted murder in Farrell arrested in Trumbull County
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused of attempted murder in Farrell is in the Trumbull County Jail.
Hubbard Township Police arrested Malcolm Hailstock Tuesday night, according to their Facebook page .Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound to head after shooting
Officers from Hubbard Township, Liberty, and Farrell all helped in the arrest.
We are still working to find more details on the attempted murder charge.
